.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general election; Senator Uba Sani has said any nation wishing to prosper must pay due attention to the grassroots, pledging to utilize the potentials of youth in Kaduna State for growth, progress and development.

He made the statement while inaugurating an office edifice dedicated by a collection of individuals known as Uba Sani Ambassadors (USA) with like minds solely to actualize his governorship ambition.

The Kaduna Central Senator acknowledged the barrage of support from various groups and associations to ensure his victory at the poll, a development the Senator noted was motivated by trust and belief in his ability to perform and deliver on core mandate of development.

” I assure you that I will not let you down considering your overwhelming support, faith and confidence in my leadership qualities to make positive impacts on our dear state and its people.As your Senator in the Red Chamber, I have recorded landmark achievements in education, health, Sports, infrastructure among others.”

” Others seeking your mandate today should tell you what they have done for your good as antecedents to deserve your votes again.Despite the fact that I have never given you a kobo to carry out your mobilization activities geared towards ensuring I become the next tenant of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House speak volume of your foresight and resolve to support candidate with your interest at heart.”

” I must confess that I was overwhelmed by your show of love for me and your vows to take our mission to the last man in every grassroot settlement until our triumph at the poll could be assured.I pledge not to disappoint you and operate a consultative policy where I will listen to your needs and contributions to ensure a better society for us all and the upcoming generations,” Senator Uba Sani said.

Founder of the group,Hon. Musa Ibrahim Zamzam proposed to reach, mobilize and win over 1.3 million voters before the 2023 poll.

Zamzam disclosed that the group was formed by different individuals with common purpose and passion for the development of the entire State.

” We have seen in Uba Sani hope and prospect for progress and development of our dear state.He has represented us effectively at the senate by attracting human development projects aimed at taking our youth out of poverty.”

” He has been a pillar of support to our teeming youth population whom he often refers to as his family by paying due attention to their welfare, education and vocations. Hence our resolve to task ourselves to collectively mobilize resources for the cause We believe in to assure a better future for our people,” he said

RELATED NEWS