The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has said that Sen. Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, understands what the people want.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, on Monday in Akure.

The minister, who spoke during the APC stakeholders’ meeting of the Akure South Local Government Area, explained that Tinubu if elected, would use his vast experience to bring more prosperity and development to the country.

According to him, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a thorough-bred politician who understands what the people need.

“He knows the grassroots and identifies with the masses. I can assure you that it won’t take him long to settle down to work.

“This meeting is very important for us to rub minds and iron out whatever differences exist among party leaders and members so that our victory in 2023 can be total.

“All our candidates have to win convincingly and the only way we can do that is to unite as one big family,” Adegoroye said.

