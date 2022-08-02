By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu has said that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win Cross River state in the 2023 polls.

Edu gave the assurance at meeting convened by the Mrs Ginika Tor led Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative.

Edu who was Mrs Lawrencia said that many indigenes and residents of the State have already developed strategies to actualize the victory of the former Lagos governor.

She applauded Tor who is also the initiator of Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju for taking it upon herself to visit Calabar with such an amazing initiative.

The South-South Co-ordinator of the Initiative, Hon. Igo Okparanma expressed gratitude to Tor for the commitment.

He also urged the people to continue to promote the Asiwaju/Shettima ticket, assuring it will enthrone good governance.

Also speaking, the Commissioner representing Cross-River State I the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Atangba Nsor said Tinubu will replicate the faint stride he recorded in Lagos if voted into office as President of Nigeria.

