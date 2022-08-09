.

By Biodun Busari

The paramount ruler of Iwo, His Imperial Majesty, Abdulrosheed Akanbi has thrown his weight behind the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to be the next Nigerian president in 2023.

Oba Akanbi described Tinubu as a unifier, a politician with no iota of tribal or religious bigotry and capable of sustaining the unity of Nigeria, adding that his age does not matter.

The Osun monarch also said the APC national leader identifies with all religions in the country, hence, those attacking him on a Muslim-Muslim ticket have nothing to fear.

Oba Akanbi said these in a statement titled, ‘2023: Tinubu is the Solution To Nigeria’s Challenges – Oluwo’ on Tuesday.

Oba Akanbi recounted the antecedents of Asiwaju Tinubu that turned Lagos State into a template for others, urging Nigerians to entrust the destiny of the country to his hand.

“Tinubu is a detribalized Nigerian. His milestones in turning Lagos State into a cynosure of all eyes are a credit to his image. Entrust Nigeria in his hand and go to sleep. You will see wonder when you wake up,” he said.

The traditional ruler further tasked those condemning Tinubu to assess his mental asset, saying governance has nothing to do with age. He stated most of those castigating Tinubu have personal issues. Many are saying he is arrogant because he tells the truth.

He related Tinubu to kings who are for all. He said Asiwaju always conduct himself as a Nigerian without ethnic or religious colouration.

The statement further read, “Tinubu is like a king. You don’t know where he belongs. He can go to Mosque, he can go to Church and can prefer the traditional way. He is a Muslim. His wife and son, Seyi, are Christians.”

“People may think he is arrogant because he tells the truth. Anybody who tells the truth is adjudged to be arrogant. People say I’m arrogant too. It is because I love and cherish the truth.”

“Tinubu is not a tribalistic Nigerian. He is married to Itsekiri. His wife and son are Christians. Only Tinubu has a better structure and image to unify Nigeria. He goes to mosque, church and identifies with traditionalists.”

“Age is not a barrier. It has nothing to do with wisdom. Donald Reagan was 76, he turned America around positively. Tinubu gave Lagos State the best taste of quality governance. His antecedents and sustenance of the truthful path make him relevant amongst his peers who were equally governor of different states in 1999. Give him Nigeria to rule and go and sleep. He will do wonder before you wake.”

RELATED NEWS