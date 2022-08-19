Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Tinubu Campaign Organization TCO has said its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, are still working on harmonizing the final list of its Presidential Campaign Council PCC.

Director, Media and Publicity at the TCO, Bayo Onanuga in a statement on Friday

urged the public to disregard the list of members of the council being circulated on social media and published by some online news platforms.

According to Onanuga, “the list is not authorised and it is unofficial”.

He said the leadership of APC and the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will formally unveil the campaign council in due time.

Mr. Onanuga noted that the party understands the interest of the general public in the APC and its presidential candidate and urged the media to exercise more restraint in dissemination of information that are not correct.

While quoting the Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, Onanuga explained that “the various directorates of the campaign structure are still being put together in consultation with the APC Governors and other party stakeholders”.

RELATED NEWS