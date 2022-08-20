Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to be watchful, saying some of his supporters are not helping him.

He labeled some of Tinubu’s supporters as enemies.

Obasanjo who made the remarks in reaction to some of the statements credited to him on his meeting with Tinubu, said the session meeting was more brotherly than political.

In a statement by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday, the former president said the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Tinubu are unhelpful.

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”

Recall that Obasanjo and Tinubu met behind closed doors for three hours but refused to speak to the press after the meeting.

Those who accompanied Tinubu included two former governors of the state, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel; former interim national chairman of APC, Bisi Akande; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; pioneer Chairman of the EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

Gbajabiamila had told journalists in Lagos that Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s aspiration and even prayed for the APC presidential candidate.

He added that Obasanjo assured Tinubu of victory at the polls.

