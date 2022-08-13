…Support candidate with character, vision to take Nigeria out of the woods

By Dayo Johnson

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has charged the Nigerian youths to shun money politics during the 2023 election.

Ikubese gave the charge in Akure, the Ondo state capital, when youths under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, presented him with the award of Ondo Humanitarian Man Of The Year award to mark the international youth day celebration.

According to him, “2023 is around the corner. Do not support a candidate because he’s from your tribe or has given you money’

“Do not support a candidate because when he gets into office, he will compensate you with contracts or political appointment.

“Do not support a candidate because he has shown benevolence to you, your family or persons around you in the past.

“Support a candidate because he has the character and vision to take Nigeria out of the woods and make us proud citizens of a functional nation.

“The President doesn’t need to know you. When the system works, it will naturally take care of everyone.

“Please understand that when you go into politics, the purpose of political office is to render service and not to accumulate wealth.

Charging the youths on leadership, lkubese said that ” We are all clamoring for youths to take over governance.

“However, there are youths that will take over and the system will get worse because they’re not prepared for leadership.

“So, you should stop having a sense of entitlement just because you are youths. Rather, you should seek to develop yourselves by reading books on leadership, governance and entrepreneurship.

“Attend seminars, workshops and fora where substance will be added to you, instead of whiling away time on social media pontificating on fantasies.

He prayed that “when we shall be celebrating the international youth day, this time next year, we shall be basking in the ambience of a new Nigeria”

Ikubese, therefore the dedicated the award to the underprivileged in society.

