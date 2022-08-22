.

– -Calls for caution in approach to win SDP members over

–Tells Wike’s camp to sheath their sword

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—AS political groups seek support for their parties and candidates ahead of the 2023 elections, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yemi Arokodare, Sunday said Chief Segun Oni remains the deciding factor in Ekiti politics.

Arokodare, who was in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, however, called for caution in the approach by some PDP leaders to win over members of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Ekiti without consulting Oni.

In a statement in Abuja, Arokodare, a Co-Convener of a new group, Ekiti Coalition for Atiku, ECA, described the candidate of the SDP who came second in the Ekiti State governorship election as “a leader we must work with to win in Ekiti.”

According to Arokodare, “this is going to be a keenly contested presidential election, so we need all the votes we can get in Ekiti and in every state of the federation to win in 2023, and this will require some level of alignment and realignment.

“In Ekiti, we have commenced the process of reaching out to Chief Segun Oni to seek his support, and this will include asking the leadership of our party to reach out to the SDP National body to explore the possibility of an alliance for the Presidential election.

“That is why our group is calling for caution in the approach adopted by some individuals in Ekiti who are trying to woo members of the SDP in the State without consulting Chief Segun Oni.

“I am, however, happy that our Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has been very organised and wise in his approach to endearing the Atiku ticket to other parties and stakeholders, including some strategic outreach.

“To win in 2023, we must not only internally unite all the contending groups, but we must also quickly commence the process of seeking an alliance with other political parties in opposition, including SDP, APGA, ADC and others, to work towards a government of national unity.

“While we appeal to Governor Nyesom Wike and his camp to sheath their swords , we equally want the candidate Atiku Abubakar to reach out to all parties in order heal the party.

“Let me repeat what I said a few weeks ago; history will not forgive us if we fail to make sacrifices, put differences aside as members in opposition and answer the call of Nigerians to rescue them from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to heal, unite and reach out to everyone in opposition to deliver our nation from the political cankerworm called APC” Arokodare said.

