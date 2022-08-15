.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The National President, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Alhaji Musa Muhammed, on Monday threw his support behind APC and its presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu in 2023 general elections.

Muhammed, who was recently elected as the National Treasurer, Trade Union Congress (TUC), made this known in a statement in Lagos by the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan.

Muhammed, who is also the Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN said that he had always come out in support of the APC since 2015, and 2023 would not be an exception.

“The leadership of the union remains staunched supporters of the second term ambition of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s of Lagos State and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate in 2023.

“I am still a bonafide member of APC, I don’t belong to any other political party since 2015.

“My support is for APC and the Lagos State government. As Lagos government is for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, I am also for Asiwaju,” Muhammed said.

According to him, the union in 2015 and 2019 came out boldly to support APC and it will do the same in 2023.

Muhammed described the performance of Sanwo-Olu in Lagos as sterling, adding that Tinubu had also done a lot in developing and empowering many people across the nation.

He added: “I, as a card carrying member of APC, throw my weight behind APC from local government level to the federal level with all my members.”

He said that the harmonious relationship the union had been having with the Lagos State Government would continue.

