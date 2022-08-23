•As Igbo groups back Sanwo-Olu, APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South West, yesterday, expressed confidence that the zone will deliver massive votes for its Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections, saying he remains the only choice.

Its National Secretary and National Vice Chairman, South West, Iyiola Omisore and Isaacs Kekemeke, said this at the end of a strategic zonal meeting of the APC South West leaders, held at the party Secretariat, Acme road, Ogba, Lagos.

Also in attendance were Chairman APC Oyo State, Isaac Omodewu; APC National Ex-Officio, South West, Mrs Olubunmi Oriniowo and South West Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mr Ayo Afolabi among others.

In his remarks, Omisore said: “Election is very near and closely. Luckily for us the presidential candidate for the party (APC) is for the South West.

“We are expected to be proactive. We are working ahead of time to be proactive and to sensitise our people on the need to vote our candidate. Luckily for us for the first time in recent years, we have candidate coming from Lagos State. We have landmass which we can point at. We are just looking as a party to strategise and plan ahead of our elections.

“We have to vote Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, vote APC in all elections. He is the only choice we have and that is the best we can have at this point in time. There is no alternative to it.”

Also speaking, Kekemeke said: “We have revolved to deliver to the party to the South West a new campaign and mobilization strategy.

“Our zone is the second largest voters in our country with registered voters. I want to urge you to continue to support us, in this deed to reposition our country and to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerian.”

On why the South West should vote for Tinubu, the party leader said: “The South West must vote for Tinubu because he is the best option of this in the race; he is the most experienced. No one has his kind of experience; he is very competent and qualified.

“But if you must ask me, he is a man from the south west, he is our leader from the south west, he is our own, why should we not vote for our own?”

Igbo groups back for Sanwo-Olu, APC

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged residents of the state to ensure that the state remains politically stable for continuous peace.

Sanwo-Olu said this when he met with leaders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state led by its President, Chief Solomon Ogbonna and Ohanaeze Political Forum led by its Chairman, Chief Chris Ekwilo, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor said: “There is no part of this state that one form of development is not happening. We will continue to push development in every nook and cranny of the state. This is the most peaceful state in the country. We spent so much on security to keep all of us saved on a daily basis. So, if people now come and want to divide us, we shouldn’t let that happen.

“We all have a responsibility to continue to ensure that Lagos continues to remain politically stable for all of us so that we can continue to enjoy the peace that we are all experiencing. All the things we are doing are natural for us to do because God has created us to make life better for our fellow human beings.

RELATED NEWS