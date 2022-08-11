Pastor praying for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group under the umbrella of Rotimi Agunsoye, ROT, has organized a prayer session for the electoral success of All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate. Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The event witnessed both Christian and Muslim clerics leading the large gathering, about thousands, in various prayer sessions, held at 25, Ogunlana Street, Ketu (baba Akile House) Ikosi-Isheri, Local Council Development Area, Lagos.

Jimmy Akinboro, the group’s Coordinator, presided over the joint Islam and Christian special prayers.

The group is made up of Rotimi Agunsoye supporters (APC-Kosofe, Lagos Federal Constituency).

Akinboro, speaking to.newsmen after the event, stated that the prayer session was organised to seek spiritual intervention for Tinubu’s presidential ambition and re-election bid of Governor Sanwo-Olu of the state.

“The group believes that Tinubu’s presidential ambition will become a reality by seeking the blessings of God. Tinubu is a trusted and tested leader who has touched lives and redefined leadership in and out of political positions,’’ he said.

“This is not the first time Agunsoye is organising this type of programme.

“We have embarked upon this prayer session in honour of our principal and our mentor. This is because he has unfolded his ambition to become the president of the country by the grace of God,” he stressed.

Akinboro added, “We are his foot soldiers, and we are his loyalists. All of us have come under the banner of this group to organise this Christian and Muslim prayer session.

“We want to hand over all our affairs to God so that He can guide us and grant our request.

“This is so that Tinubu can become president to continue to do what he knows how to do best, which is developing people and developing society.”

Also, APC chieftain in Kosofe local council, Adebajo Adetunji, said the prayer session was to pray for more wisdom, knowledge and Tinubu’s aspiration to come to reality.

“If you look at his records when he was Lagos state governor, he created the 37 LCDAs. These councils have created jobs for more people in the state,” Mr Adetunji stated.

“Tinubu groomed many leaders across the country and elevated so many politicians. That is why we are also supporting his ambition and also supporting Governor Sanwo-Olu.’’

Earlier, spiritual leaders from the two major religions in the country, Christianity and Islam, who offered prayers and sermons, included: Imam Hussein Olowosokedile, Pastor James Fabayo, Pastor Obaseki Joshua of Christ Apostolic Church, among others.

