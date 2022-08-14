By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council, a group within the ruling party, has commended the choice of the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, James Faleke as Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign General Secretary, saying it would lead the party’s to victory in 2023.

The Director General of APC Professionals Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, stated this at the weekend, when the coordinator of Christians Ambassadors of Nigeria (CAN), Henry Samson led some members of the body to pay a solidarity visit to his office in Lagos.

Bamigbade said the lawmaker will assist to reach out to people in the grassroots when campaigning for the general election begins.

He described Faleke as a man of honour and a political gladiator, expressing confidence that the lawmaker will deliver beyond expectations in the new appointment.

“I have confidence in him that he will work assiduously to ensure the party remains the ruling party in the after 2023 general elections. I pray to almighty God to strengthen him, grant him more wisdom and knowledge to be able to perform outstandingly in this new role,”’ Bamigbade, said.

Earlier, the coordinator of the largest Christians body of church goers group in the country, Samson disclosed the group’s delight over Faleke’s appointment, expressing belief that the lawmaker would perform very well in mobilising Christians and Muslims for the success of the party before and beyond 2023 elections.

While thanking the group for their belief in Tinubu, Shettima tickets as presidential candidates for the success and brighter future for all Nigerians, he said Faleke’s appointment is well- deserved given his experience as former grassroots mayor.

