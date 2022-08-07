By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has raised alarm alleging some unnamed politicians were recruiting violent gangs to stir terror in Rivers state over the coming general elections.

Wike in a Sunday night state broadcast, said the revelation, based on intelligence reports further suggested that some owners of hotels and entertainment spots were being patronised to dedicate their premise as bases for the gathering of the said political thugs across the state.

Vowing not to take the intelligence report lightly, the Governor warned his administration will not allow any politician, no matter the status, any chance to upset the prevailing peace and security in Rivers.

He said, “Similarly, we will not allow any political party, be it All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party or the Social Democratic Party to threaten the safety and security of lives and property during the campaigns with mayhem, thuggery or violence.

“Accordingly, we have already alerted and set the security agencies on the trail of these misguided politicians and leaders of political parties and stop them in their tracks with the full weight of the law.

“We also wish to warn owners of hotels and proprietors of relaxation centres to take notice and desist from releasing their facilities for politicians and party leaders to use to meet and plot against the peace, safety and security of our State.”

He reiterated his administration’s “unwavering commitment to safeguarding sanctity of lives and property throughout the State and to reassure everyone that we shall continue to spare no effort to keep Rivers State safe and secure.

“We urge residents to be vigilant while going about with their normal activities and promptly report any suspicious gatherings or movements in your vicinity to the attention of the security agencies for necessary action.”

“These are very turbulent times in our country as the level of insecurity across all parts has never been this bad. The state government and security agencies have laboured hard to secure the prevailing peace we are determined to sustain for the progress of the State and wellbeing of citizens.”

