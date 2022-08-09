.

Three reputable Christian groups in Plateau State have disowned Governor Simon Lalong for accepting his nomination as the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in preparation for the 2023 general election.

The groups, under the aegis of the Concerned Christians on the Plateau, consist of the executive, women and youth wings of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Collectively, the Christian groups said Lalong has betrayed his faith, Christendom by yielding to the party’s Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Recall that the APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, had, against all entreaties, shunned Christians and settled for the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as running mate.

Speaking on behalf of the groups in a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Rev. Dr Bernard Kyenson, said Lalong has indeed chosen a wrong path.

He added that not only has Lalong been excommunicated from any further church activities, but the governor’s ultimate destination is the abyss.

“The Concerned Christians on the Plateau received the news of Governor Lalong’s acceptance to work as the Director General of the Tinubu presidential campaign organization with a great shock. We call on him to reject the position with immediate effect,” the cleric said.

“While the dust of Muslim/Muslim ticket is yet to settle down, Lalong rushed and accepted Tinubu/Shetima campaign DG. The governor is on his own on this because no sensible Christian will support an obviously demonic and wicked agenda.

Speaking on behalf of Christian youths in the state, Rev. James Bot, the President of Jos Christian Youth Forum, said Governor Lalong has lost the respect young people had for him.

According to Bot, Lalong is displaying his true identity knowing fully well that he has nothing to lose after seven years as governor.

On its part, the Plateau Women for Christ Movement said as mothers, they are ashamed of Lalong.

Deaconess Rosemary Dalung, who spoke on behalf of the group, said no mother will be proud of such a son who decided to put his selfish interest ahead of his faith and family.

Quoting Matthew 18, the women said “If your son sins, go and show him his fault in private; if he listens to you, you have won your son.

“But if he does not listen to you, take one or two more with you, so that by the mouth of two or three witnesses every fact may be confirmed. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church; and if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector.

“Truly I say to you, whatever you bind on earth shall have been bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall have been loosed in heaven.”

RELATED NEWS