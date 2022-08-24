Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A United States-based chieftain of the Action Democratic Party ADP, Chris Emejuru has made a case for the Labour Party LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, saying of all the candidates, only Obi possesses the requisite credentials to restore Nigeria’s lost primacy.

Emejuru who earlier sought the presidential ticket of the ADP lamented the state of affairs in the country.

In a zoom meeting with some journalists on Wednesday, Emejuru advised Nigerians to watch out for a presidential candidate with character, compassion, and intellect.

“Character is being who you are when no one else sees it. Being upright and being a good person. Being the best person you can be. This leads to compassion. Caring about your citizens, caring about people regardless of who they are or where they are from.

“My ideal candidate is someone who is ethical, someone who has common sense, and someone who truly, genuinely cares about the masses. A candidate who doesn’t judge based on which part of the country you are from and whose interest is to unite and not divide. Someone who wants to bring an end to police brutality, an end to bad governance, and an end to poverty. I believe the candidate who, although not perfect, comes close to these ideals, is Peter Obi”, he stated.

Recalling how he supported the now ruling All Progressives Congress APC in 2015 and had great expectations of a turnaround, Emejuru said the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration has lived woefully below expectations.

“There is no relevant implementation of policies to tackle inflation where the average Nigerian citizen can barely afford to eat or put fuel in his car; persistent strikes in critical sectors like health and education where medical professionals are leaving the country for greener pastures and the dreams of future lawyers, doctors, scientists, and many more career paths are put on hold due to government complacency.

“Increase in poverty and lack of economic opportunities are devastating individuals and families throughout Nigeria, then inconsistent power and electricity which no Nigerian should have to experience, and insecurity from secessionists threats in parts of the country, to terrorist activity, jail breaks through attacks on maximum security prisons, kidnappings, etc. Buhari rose on the platform of change but will end up having one of the most corrupt, incompetent, and unprepared administrations in Nigeria’s history”, he declared.

RELATED NEWS