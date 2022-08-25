Obasanjo (middle) flanked by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and other PDP governors

during their meeting in London.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Social media have been heated up following the meeting of former President Olusegun Obasanjo with the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi and some other governors and former governors of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in London on Thursday.

Obasanjo met Obi alongside Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, among others.

Although details behind the photograph is yet to be ascertained, it might not be unconnected to the permutations ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The photos, however, have generated reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

@firstladyship wrote, “Obasanjo met with Peter Obi, Wike & Donald Duke in London. What are these cooking? Don’t show Atiku this tweet. APPLY WHAT??????????????????

“Obasanjo likes vawulence as well? He even wrote the date. He had Peter OBi, Wike, Seyi Makinde & Donald Duke on his left & right flanks. Ikpeazu is the odd man here. What are these men cooking? If I am Atiku, I’ll delete this tweet. WHAT KIND OF WOTO WOTO PRESSURE IS THIS?,” @firstladyship added.

@iamyoungdave wrote, “The New Nigeria is POssible! Obasanjo Wike peter obi seyi makinde okezie ikpeazu and Donald Duke meets in London today after Tinubu tried to woo reputable men into his team of miscreants.. We still intact.”

@paeyakdpeople wrote, “Pa Obasanjo, this is very strategic & we all shall never forget your zeal, patriotism, fatherly roles & organization to see that your baby, Nigeria & her young children never gets shattered while u are alive. This is very touching to me as a young Nigerian & I appreciate you.”

@novieverest wrote, “Peter Obi’s moves always shock these guys. They never see it coming. They were looking at Germany. Baba is meeting Obasanjo, Wike, Seyi Makinde, Donald Duke, Ortom, and Ikpeazu. E shock them.”

@Dawa911 wrote, “Obasanjo is extensively committed in bringing Musa out of the dungeon that APC pushed me in. Wike and 3 Govs are busy strategizing ways out.”

@IkukuomaC wrote, “More pictures 🙂🙂 Special thanks to Chief Obasanjo for all he has been doing since this beautiful journey started.”

@Sports_Doctor2, “Baba Obasanjo Olusegun will play a huge role in who becomes President next year. And I’m loving what he’s doing, he’s showing what it means to be an “Elder Statesman” unlike some people. 2023 Is VERY Important!!!”

Recall that prior to the London meeting, there had been intense disquiet in the PDP over the fallout between Atiku and Wike following the PDP primary in May.

This development has since generated fears that the Wike-Atiku difference may affect the chances of the PDP flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election.

