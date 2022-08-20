By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, members of the Labour party and support groups in Abia state have been urged to note that there should be no division in voting for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and the state governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti.

Vanguard gathered that most of the party faithful and support groups are both supporting only Obi or Otti, and at the same time, rooting for candidates of other political parties for the elections.

Director General of the Alex Otti campaign organization and ex member of the House of Representatives,, Mr. Acho Obioma, who made the appeal in Umuahia while receiving a delegation from 170 support groups who adopted Otti as the Abia state consensus governorship candidate, explained that this was to ensure that the candidates of the party for various offices emerge victorious at the polls.

Obioma further told the party faithful and support groups that there was need for all members of the ‘Obidient Movement’ to work together for the victory of the Labour Party because on election day, the emblem of vote will be Labour Party and not the face of any of the individual candidates.

He stated that he voluntarily left his former party, APC, based on personal conviction that Otti is the best candidate based on the competence he has demonstrated in the organizations he had worked in.

His words; “All members of the ‘Obidient Movement’ are to work for the victory of the Labour Party because on election day, the emblem of vote will be Labour Party and not the face of any of the individual candidates. In situations where votes are divided between the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi and the governorship candidate in Abia state, the entire activities are likely to amount to fruitless efforts. You must make your votes count by voting for the Labour Party in relation to the clarion call for a paradigm shift in leadership from federal to the state level.”

Earlier, Coordinators of over 170 support groups had adopted Dr. Alex Otti as the consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Abia state. The groups include; Leaders of All Churches for Peter Obi/Alex Otti in Abia State; The Pentecostal fellowship, Anglicans, Methodists and Catholics; Abia Arise organization; Coalition for Peter Obi and Alex Otti; Rescue Abia Group and the representatives of the Otawike group.

Declaring their allegiance to Otti , spokesmen for the groups; Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper, Chinenye Ukaegbu, Chuks Onyebuchi, Matilda Anyamele, Sunday Okoro, among others, disclosed that they have assessed the profiles of all governorship candidates in the state and found Otti to be the most qualified based on his credibility and competence.

“After due consideration with all available information available to us as a group, we have found nobody worthy of rescuing Abia from the comatose state of non-performance but Alex Otti. Having followed the career of Alex Otti since his days at the helms of apex financial institution, meticulous and disciplined with public trust in his care, the Coalition made up of several other pro groups across the country has vowed to work with the Labour Party candidate and other Labour Party candidates to ensure that the presidential bid of Mr. Peter Obi is balanced with competent lieutenants in the business of leadership.”

While expressing gratitude to the coalition for the adoption, Otti urged them never to relent in their efforts to see that good governance is established in the State.

“ I chose to voluntarily leave my comfort zone in the financial institution and as number one as the Chairman of Committee of banks CEO’s in Nigeria to come and fix the destruction I see ongoing in my state. I have come to serve and have remained consistent in my desire to see that drastic change take place in my home state.

“Things are not right in Abia, you can compare the difference between 2014 till date and see if any of us is better off. Without mincing words, Abia State has failed. I foresaw this in 2014 and gave the warning signal and I am certain the realities are facing all of us in the face now, a situation where people are owed for over 30 months, schools shut down due to sheer negligence of people elected and appointed to leadership positions should call for our urgent sincere attention.

“It might interest you to know that the money that are being shared from Abuja as federal allocations has been depleted and the sharing might soon come to abrupt end. For more than 3 months running, Nigeria’s cash cow, the NNPC has not remitted any fund which has led to massive borrowing and leaving Nigeria in a very bad debt situation that may not augur well for everyone including those abusing the privilege of leadership.

“This is why leadership should be entrusted to the care of those who know how to create wealth from scratch, I know how it is done and that is why I have volunteered myself consistently for our collective progress. Governance of a state like Abia known for its commerce and industry which are all moribund till date, should no longer be entrusted in the care of beginners in the act of leadership responsibilities because governance is serious business for competent and tested heads with rich background experience.

“I encourage every member of the ‘Obident’ family to take these efforts to your local communities where actual voting will be taking place. It is important to vote for the Labour Party from top to the state for the change we desire to take place in Abia and Nigeria.

