•Victory awaits Tinubu, says APC chieftain

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Vicar-General, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. John Aniagwu, yesterday, urged Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful to ensure they vote for candidates with a proven track record in 2023.

Aniagwu while speaking on the ‘State of the Nation’, highlighted the programmes lined up to mark the 50th Anniversary of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja Lagos.

The cleric explained that it was important for Nigerians to be involved in the political process that would usher in a new lease of life for them.

He also urged Nigerians to make judicious use of their Permanent Voter Card, PVCs, to elect the right candidates for the next year’s election.

Aniagwu said: “Christians should be involved in Nigeria’s politics and ensure we do our best and make sure the right person takes over the leadership of our nation.

“Christians must be part of the political arrangement and remain Christians and not join the crowd when they are there. If you want to change the situation of things you must get involved.

“No church can say support this person or not, the church will only ask you to look at whether the person is willing to right the wrongs in all the sectors and look at how our lives can be better if elected.”

Also speaking at the event, the Parish Priest, who was represented by an Associate Priest, Rev. Emmanuel Omoroke, maintained that citizens should not be engulfed by any fear that would prevent them from casting their ballots which invariably would determine their future.

Speaking on the current security situation in the country, he said: “It has become imperative for everyone to be security conscious while supporting the security agents to arrest the situation.

“There is no one that is not aware of the security situation which has deteriorated to a large extent and we all know that government is trying on its part to improve the security architecture of the country, except everyone expects them to do more in that area in order to restore peace across the country.”

Landslide victory awaits Tinubu, says Omiyale

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Dr Kayode Omiyale, yesterday, expressed confidence that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will secure victory in the presidential election next year.

Omiyale, in a statement, said: “As a grassroots man, imbued with remarkable organisational acumen, Asiwaju stands, out as the best and most experienced of all the contestants, with proven records of great successes in his electoral exploits.

“Going by his reputation as one of the greatest political tacticians and accomplished strategists of all times, there is certainly no doubt that Asiwaju will emerge from the blues, to give his opponents a shocker of their lives.

RELATED NEWS