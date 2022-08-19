A cross section of women in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have embraced the All Progressives Congress APC as their party of choice, as they jettison PDP.

The women in a stakeholders meeting with coordinator of Osanebi Gallant Women Network, Mrs. Tina Eriano at Afor, said with Osanebi’s emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, all Ndokwa Women were duty bound to support the broom revolution in Delta State.

According to the women, no other Ndokwa political leader in history had empowered them like Osanebi, therefore their support for him and Ovie Omo-Agege was non negotiable.

They promised total support for all candidates of the APC across the various communities in the ward.

In her response, Mrs. Eriano appreciated the women for their continuous show of love for Osanebi.

She urged them not to waiver and buckle under pressure that will come from the few members of their former party, adding that in a soon to be announced date, the party leadership will officially welcome all new members.

