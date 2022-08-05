.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Ndi-Igbo Youth Organisation has warned that the South East region cannot afford to go into the 2023 general election as a divided house.

The leader of the group, Dr. Chibuikem Echem, who briefed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, decried the alleged marginalisation of Ndigbo in the scheme of things in the country.

The organisation also cautioned Southeast politicians against inciting the people of the region against actions and utterances that will further alienate them from the mainstream political and economic circles.

He said, “Ndigbo, despite our natural and divine endowment to create wealth, transform societies, and contribute optimally toward the development of any environment we find ourselves, have suddenly found ourselves in political captivity and socio-political slavery within the context of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The big and mysterious question remains why is Ndigbo like third class citizens in the political equation of Nigeria? Why is it that other regions, now appear more relevant and stronger than southeast politically?

“What is truly our fate and future in the socio-political and economic status of Nigeria? Do we, as a people collectively support the secession agitation movement of Ndigbo?

“Do we politically align with either the PDP or APC? Do we sustain or rebuild a egional Political and economic Identity with APGA? Or do we collectively key into the “OBI-dient” political movement of the Labour Party?

“In view of the economic input of Ndigbo, is it not pertinent that, they should be a seaport in the South East?

“There may be no definite answer to any of the questions for now. However, what is certain is that Ndigbo cannot afford the political risk of entering the 2023 election circle divided.”

According to him, it was imperative for emerging Igbo leaders to forge a new political and economic horizon for the Igbo nation ahead of 2023 polls.

He, therefore, said the organization is poised to convene a summit to midwife a new political and economic rebirth for Ndi-Igbo come 2023.

