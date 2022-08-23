.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northwest All Progressives Congress ( APC) stakeholders Forum has reiterated its support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket and called on APC members from the 7 states in the zone to work assiduously for the success of the party in 2023.

Speaking at the Arewa House Kaduna on Tuesday where hundreds of APC from across the Northwest zone converged to deliberate on the way forward for the party,

Abdullahi Aliyu Katsina, National Chairman of the APC stakeholders forum said the event was organised to bring together various APC social media and support groups ahead of the campaigns for 2023.

He said the foot soldiers are ready for the work but all they needed is commitment from the APC candidates at all levels and called on party members to work for the victory of the APC.

Bar.Tahir Umar Tahir, Director General of the Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith who was represented by an Islamic clergy, spoke on the importance of leadership, the Islamic perspective which he said is based on justice.

According to him, life is incomplete without leadership which every community relied on.He called on the public to de emphasise the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket and urged party members to obey their leader’s choice and work assiduously for their success in 2023.

Similarly, Rev. Father Adeniran urged critical stakeholders of the party to come together so as to have a convincing result in 2023.

On the Muslim-Muslim ticket, he said APC is not maligning any religion but looked for competent candidates that would leaf the party to victory.

He said with Tinubu as President,insecurity will become a thing of past in Nigeria and recalled that they had lots of issues when the Muslim-Muslim ticket was adopted in Kaduna but Kaduna has good roads now and infrastructural developments.

“Governor El-Rufai has done well and in the in coming Governor will do well. I am

peaking under the leadership of State Interfaith Bureau of Interfaith under the leadership of Tahir Umar Tahir.We believe in is peaceful coexistence.”

He said they would double efforts to propagate the advantage of the Muslim-Muslim ticket,adding that he had never met Kashim Shetima but learned that he is a good leader that will complement Tinubu .

In his welcome address; Hon Sadiq Mamman Bulama from Borno state said Tinubu and Kashim Shettima performed well as Governors of their respective states He thanked delegates from all the Northwest states for attending the function despite the insecurity in the region,adding that Nigeria is one and should remain united

The Chairman Think tank group said the Tinubu-Shettima presidency will bring Nigeria out of its economic mess and called on Nigerians to vote for the duo who will take Nigeria to the dream land.

Chairman of APC in Kaduna State,Air Com Emmanuel Jakada who was represented,

reminded the gathering that Northwest zone is strategic in winning election and therefore efforts must be intensified in Northwest to get massive votes for Tinubu.

A woman leader, Hajiya Maryam Yunusa Danjaki said women have a great role to play in the forthcoming election because they constitute the majority of the voting population.

The Deputy National Chairman of APC Amalgamation group, Pastor Lege said the party should be stronger from the ward to LG to State level.

According to hilarity, party members shouldn’t be paper weight as every stakeholder must be able to attact votes in their locality .

The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Dr.Yusuf Yakubu Arrigassiyu told the gathering that the issue at stake is nor the issue of being a Muslim or Christian ” We should focus on issue based campaign. If we don’t emphasise on issue based campaign and we are talking about religion and region, we would continue to live in agony and confusion,” he said.

He cited the example of Kaduna State, saying issues were brought to the fore over and above religious considerations and today, the state has achieved so much in infrastructure and educational development.

The Senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central and former Chief of Staff to Governor El-Rufai,Sani Muhammad Abdullahi Dattijo,explained the strategic importance of the Northwest zone to the APC.

“I’m happy to see people here from different parts of Kaduna State and from the Northwest,to discuss, in shaa Allah, about the succes of our party. We have 2 fantastic candidates looking for President and Vice President under our party,candidates that we can be proud of, candidates with the track record and candidates we can mobilize for,” he said.

“So on that front we are ready…The Northwest is responsible for the success of the APC. In 2015 the Northwest gave APC 46% of all the votes it got.It was because of this region and its 7 states that President Buhari became President. In 2019 that feat was also marched when Northwest gave 39% of total votes to APC. So the Northwest is critical to the victory of the party in 2023.It is what we do in the Northwest, in the 7 states that will determine this election……so we must be prepared”.

” In Kaduna State we have 8012 polling units.For us to win this election,we need to have a minimum of 10 people in each of these polling units, who are calling in, another 10 people to ensure we win the election,” he said.

Amb. Aliyu Saulawa,a party chieftain,called for unity among the APC youths ahead of the 2023 electioneering campaign.

