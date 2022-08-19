•Says naira’s depreciation, insecurity not caused by party

NATIONAL Chairman of the the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, declared that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of his party is the best way to win the 2023 presidential election.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and the Vice-Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima are both Muslims.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Adamu said the Muslim-Muslim ticket is the best strategy for the ruling party.

His words: “As a party, we are working because we want to be victorious in the coming elections and by the grace of God, we will win in the elections, this is our intention.

“It is for this reason that we are carrying out all the works that we are doing, but whatever you do, there are people that will oppose you. Therefore, we have no peace of mind until we win.

“We are in a situation in this country whereby, whatever you say, there are people who are always ready to disagree with you and there’s nothing you can do about it.

“It is part of democracy, everyone has the right to hold on to a decision he feels is the best for him.

“What we believe in is that whatever you intend to do, it is until God wills it before it becomes possible.

“We cannot just stand and say God will do it for us, we will work to mobilise citizens of this country to accept the ticket of Asiwaju and Shettima.

“In our understanding of the politics in Nigeria, at the moment, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is the best decision for us because we want to win the election and everyone has his own strategy of winning elections.”

Noting that the naira’s depreciation and prevalent insecurity in the country were not caused by the APC, he said: “There is no doubt that the economy of the country is bad. But every right-thinking person knows that the depreciation of the value of naira was not caused by us and on the issue of insecurity, it is everywhere, there is no country that you can say lives peacefully.”

RELATED NEWS