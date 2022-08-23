.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Labour Party on Monday described the purported appointment and inauguration Dr. Fabian Ihekweme as member of the Imo State chapter of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Committee by Professor Pat Utomi as illegal and unconstitutional.

This was contained in a statement issued in by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Chief Clement Ojukwu, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ojukwu said, the purported inauguration of Dr. Ihekweme, which took place at the Banquet hall, Immaculate Royal Hotel, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri was another illegality that the party will not allow to stand.

According to the statement, Ojukwu said the party has not made any appointment or inaugurated any presidential campaign council both at the national or state level.

He explained that all appointments are the exclusive function of Labour party National Working committee as led by National Chairman Mr. Julius Abure, with announcement made by the National Publicity Secretary as directed by the National Chairman

Chief Ojukwu while quoting Article 14, sub section 1(a) of the Labour Party Constitution, stated that ” The National Chairman shall give leadership to the party and shall preside over all meetings of the National Executive Council and the National Working Committee of the Party”.

He also relied on article 14 sub -section 9(d), of the same constitution explaining the duties of the National Organizing Secretary to include organizing campaigns and related issues thereof.

He stated that the quoted constitutional provision vested the power of all appointments and leadership only to the person and the office of the National Chairman through the National Working committee or National Executive Council (NEC)

He added that Labour Party uses the Owerri infraction as the final note of warning to Professor Pat Utomi or any group of persons and all support groups that the Labour Party is guided by the Constitution in its activities.

The Organizing Secretary urged members of the party as well as interested members of the LP to desist from all sort of hasty dealings advising them to take serious caution.

Chief Ojukwu called on followers of the party to always obey the Constitution of the party and be guided by the party directives with respect to the 2023 general elections.

RELATED NEWS