By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has allayed the fears over the 2023 general election, saying it’s in God’s perfect hands and Nigerians will rejoice.

Speaking with newsmen in Ondo town, ahead of a six day outreach tagged ” Triumphant Power”, the clergyman assured Nigerians that all will be well.

According to him” As to next year, 2023 election, everything is in the hands of God. I want to tell you, no pin drops anywhere in the world without God’s knowledge and nobody goes ahead without God’s control. He controls everything that happens in the world.

“Would there be election next year? would there not be election? Who will emerge as the president of our country? Who will come out as governor of each the states?

” All these are known to God before the beginning of time and what we want as answer are in God’s hands.

“What God wants will come through. When a lion is coming, no rat stands in his way and says you can’t pass.

” When the Almighty says this is what it is, for Nigeria in particular, for 2023 in particular, no elephant or a man can stand in his way. God’s will, will be done and we will all rejoice.

Speaking on the six day crusade, the clergyman said that ” God led him to conduct the outreach in Ondo town.

” I want to assure the people of Ondo town, the state and the country that better days are ahead and it’s a dawn of greater and better things.

“Good things happen anywhere Christ is proclaimed and we have come to this city, state to do just that and the people should expect good tidings.

While receiving in Ondo city, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, lauded the clergyman for always standing by the truth and for his teaching on holiness.

Kumuyi, who had earlier visited governor Rotimi Akeredolu in his office described the governor as a courageous personality who had given voice to the voiceless.

He lauded the efforts of the governor in securing the lives of the people in the state and prayed for him to fulfil his promises to the people of the state before leaving office.

Kumuyi said that the outreach would be transmitted life across 150 countries.

Governor Akeredolu commended Pastor Kumuyi for his passion for preaching the gospel saying his visit to the state would usher in good tidings.

He equally lauded his prowess as a former lecturer and accepted the invitation to be at the Global Crusade with some of his cabinet members.

