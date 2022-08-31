By Olayinka Ajayi

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Mr. Festus Keyamo, Wednesday, berated Delta State Governor, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, over comments he made to ridicule the APC, presidential running made Kashim Shettima.

Reacting to an online report in a tweet, Keyamo cited the 1999 constitution and insisted that the President has the right to assign any responsibility to his vice president or ministers.

Keyamo tweeted :“ I respectfully disagree, your Excellency. The President may assign any responsibility within his purview to either his Vice President , VP, or Ministers.

“This may include some aspects of security issues too. That is why for instance you have a Minister of Defence. It is possible that in the well-known forward-thinking nature of @official BAT, possible assignment of some responsibilities in this regard have been discussed with his VP-to-be & H.E Shettima just can’t wait to hit the ground running. This is not absurd sir.

”When H.E Shettima says ‘taking charge ‘, it’s in the context of discharging responsibilities assigned to him by @oofical ABAT. But he will report back to his boss just as your principal Atiku Abubakar was reporting to OBJ since he wasn’t in a position to make any final decision”

1. I respectfully disagree, your Excellency. Under the 1999 Constitution, the President may assign ANY RESPONSIBILITY within his purview to either his VP or Ministers. This may include some aspects of security issues too. That is why, for instance, you have a Minister of Defence. https://t.co/SLzvjbg8jv — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 31, 2022

RELATED NEWS