By Ogalah Ibrahim

The All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Jigawa South West District, Tijjani Ibrahim has reportedly died in a Chinese hospital where he was undergoing treatment for lung infection.

Vanguard learnt that the deceased who died on Saturday was hospitalized earlier at an Abuja hospital before he was flown out to China when his condition was said to have deteriorated.

Confirming the report, the Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, in a condolence message through his media aide, Habibu Kila, said Mr Ibrahim’s death “is a great loss not only to his family but to the Muslim Ummah”.

Badaru in the statement described Mr Ibrahim as “a loyal and dependable politician who contributed immensely to the political development of the country.”

Vanguard learnt that the deceased will be laid to rest in his hometown, Kiyawa today, Sunday by 4:00 pm, in accordance to Islamic rights.

The late Mr Ibrahim represented Dutse/Kiyawa federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 to 2015.

His death is coming barely three months after he won the APC senatorial ticket for his zone having polled 361 votes though a lone contestant for the ticket.

The deceased politician is survived by his wife, an aged mother and many children.

Recall that the mother of the deceased politician, Hajiya Jaja was kidnapped by bandits in June before she was later freed by her captives.

