By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, yesterday, said alleged move by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to collate results manually during the 2023 general elections erodes confidence of Nigerians as it violates the Electoral Act

The Chairman, TMG, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, said, the confidence demonstrated by Nigerians on the new Electoral Act should not be dashed by the alleged move by INEC as reported by some media organisations.

According to Rafsanjani, conclusion of the voter registration exercise on 31 July, 2022, Nigeria had added more than 12 million new voters to its election register, most of them youths, ahead of the Presidential elections next February.

This increased Nigeria’s registered voters from 84,000,484 recorded as of the last 2019 election cycle, to 96,299,428. These new figures are in part credited to the long-sought electoral reforms recently enacted by the President, which were largely championed by Nigerian citizens and well-wishers.

He said: “One can therefore allude that the confidence of Nigerian voters was bolstered by the recent electoral reforms and the seeming willingness of the Commission and government of the day to embrace electoral transparency and integrity.

“It is thus worrisome that the news making the rounds is a decision by the electoral body to conduct manual collation of results. For avoidance of doubt, one of the key features of the new Electoral Act towards improving the integrity of the electoral process, was the introduction of the Bimordal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which captures three stages of the voting process: it acts as the Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) during voter registration, performs the voter accreditation on an election day and as INEC Results Viewing Device (IReV Device) to be used for election results upload on an election day.

“However, while the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), acknowledges the marked difference between the transfer/transmission of results and the collation of results, as well as provisions of the Act- Section 50(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which gives the commission the absolute discretion to determine the mode and procedure of voting in an election and the transmission of election results, we wish to express our dissatisfaction with the discretionary decision to collate results manually after transmitting electronically.

“Actions of this nature tend to stir public suspicions and rightly so to considering Nigeria’s long history of electoral fraud.”

However, the TMG boss pointed that such move “holds grave potentials towards eroding the confidence of Nigerian voters which has just only been recently inspired by the Act and its provisions, key of which is the electronic transmission process and disregards the efforts of the general public who have fought long and hard for improvements in our electoral process.”

He (Rafsanjani) added that given the statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee that while collation process of results is still essentially manual, the collation officer must collate subject to his verification and confirmation that the number of accredited voters stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the number of accredited voters recorded and transmitted directly from polling units, there are key questions to be asked.

He also queried, “Why then does the Commission need to collate manually if the electronic transmission figures will prevail? We cannot afford to take two steps back for every step forward that we take.

“The TMG demands that the Commission provides clarity on its recent pronouncement so as to assuage the suspicions of the electorate and rebuild their confidence to exercise their rights to vote.

“The INEC should further seek to ensure that whatever actions are taken forward in the run up to the elections do not run in violation of the provisions of the Act.”

