By Miftaudeen Raji

Nigeria’s popular flutist and former President of the Performing Musicians of Nigeria ( PMAN) Tee Mac Iseli has said he will offer his service to advise should the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerge the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Iseli, who made this promise in an interview with The Morning Show on Arise News said he will be willing to offer valuable advice to Tinubu’s government from his pool of knowledge.

The former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), said, “Tinubu knows me. He knows what I’m capable of. I will be there to advise. That will be my duty.”

He expressed confidence that Nigeria is blessed with Tinubu as one of the three major presidential candidates, who could move the Nigerian entertainment industry up to the mountain.

Recall that the renowned flutist had earlier expressed his reservation about the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu being the next Nigeria’s President.

Tee Mac had claimed that Tinubu is 86 years old and unfit to become Nigeria’s President.

But, Iseli has dismissed the reports, saying that the statement was neither given by him to the press nor in a press conference.

He maintained that his viral remark was a personal conversation with an acquaintance which was taken out of context.

Iseli, who noted that he has no negativity towards Tinubu, said he felt uncomfortable the statement went viral on social media and the mainstream media.

He said, “I was a little bit shocked at how the statement was taken out of context. It was somebody, who took out of a conversation a short statement and made it go viral. He went into my Instagram, took a picture and it went into all the blogs and newspapers. It was me placing it.

“I respect Alhaji Tinubu. He is an in-law and I have known him very closely for over 20 years. I may not be a member of his party, but I believe anybody can choose a candidate of his choice. That’s the freedom we have in a democracy,” he added.

