By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigeria Police has flagged of training of its officers and men on election security management through a workshop in collaboration with experts and other security agencies in Borno state.

This was part of its preparations to ensure credible, transparent, free and fair in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Recall that Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, during the nationwide maiden workshop held in Abuja, said “the training is targeted and specialized efforts to enhance the capacity of its officers to meet the force’s obligations in the national, inter-agency quest of ensuring a fair, peaceful, secure, and credible electoral process next year”.

The one -day Workshop is organized on Monday at Pinnacle Hotel, Maiduguri in collaboration with Solar Security and Consult Company limited with the theme: ‘The 2023 General Elections- Enhancing National Security Capacity for a Secure and Credible Electoral Process in Nigeria, for law enforcement agents in six (6) geopolitical zones across the country.

Addressing officers of Borno Police Command and other participants including Men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, the Media among others, the Training Consultant, who was the former Inspector General Of Police, Solomon Arase enjoined the participants to feel free, interact with each other for exchange of ideas, gain knowledge, so that at the end of the programme, they will cascade it down to other security personnel in their various formations.

Arase said, five key outcomes are expected after the training namely; Robust inter-agency collaboration towards effective security governance during the 2023 General Elections and in other future joint electoral security operations; Enhanced knowledge of security agents on election security management, drawing on global best practices; Development of an ‘Election Security Management Protocol’ that will act as the standard security management template for future elections at all levels in Nigeria.

“It is anticipated that the document will act as a credible reference document for all security agencies and other strategic stakeholders within the electoral system in Nigeria; Appreciation of peculiar election security threats and specific approaches towards managing them at various stages of the electoral process and Knowledge of current pattern and trend of crimes and internal security threats, and pathways to mitigating them and stabilizing the security order ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

“The training forms part of the IG’s reform and upgrades agenda to strengthen and build the capacity of the Police, particularly as the country heads into an important election year during which incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over power to a newly-elected leader following his completion of the constitutionally-permitted eight-year term.

Declaring the workshop open, Governor Babagana Zulum who was represented by the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice, Isa Izge, thanked the IGP Alkali for such initiative, which will go along way in conducting peaceful, free and fair elections in Nigeria come 2023 and beyond.

Also in his own remarks, the Police Commissioner, Borno Command, CP Abdul Umar, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Garba Dugum, commended IGP Alkali for Organizing the workshop, as according to him, “it is timely and apt, as it will provide opportunities for security agencies brainstorm and chat a new way forward to ensure credible elections in the state and the country as a whole.”

