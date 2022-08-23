By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A pro-Tinubu group, S7 4 BAT, has vowed to deliver six million votes for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

Zonal Coordinator, North-West of the group, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Gaint, said machinery has been put in place to deliver the votes in Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi.

He explained that advocacies are ongoing in the seven states to ensure Tinubu wins the presidential poll.

His words: “Youths now see the duo as unifiers and bridge builders given the situation of the country. Part of their mandate is not just to get the votes but also to get Nigerians to believe in their country

“Government must not neglect the youths and women because they are the voting force capable of bringing positive change. When there is a change of baton, things will change for the better.

“We need a country where citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed. We need a nation with safe and motorable roads. We need a Nigeria with a qualitative and affordable public education for the children of the poor. These and many other basic needs are the things Nigerians seek. Tinubu and his running mate will provide them if elected. Hence our reason to deliver six million votes from the seven Northwestern states.”

