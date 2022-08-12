By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, candidate for Federal House of Representatives for Ibadan Northwest/Southwest Constituency in the 2023 elections, Adeniyi Rotimi Johnson, has said he will constantly be accountable, available, and ensure grassroot development in the constituency.

This was even as he vowed to ensure inclusivity by maintaining close communication with his constituents regarding his activities should he be elected.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Johnson also known as ‘Ojasope’ said he will ensure better representation of his constituency at the National Assembly.

He said he has a vision to offer service and collaborate with his constituents to deliver on three areas.

Read Also:

Inflation forces NIMASA to increase NSDP cadets’ welfare package

“First of all, I will make a positive impact in my constituency in terms of grass root development. Secondly, I want to be judged as a reformist, I want my people to fully enjoy the dividend of democracy in terms of constituency projects, federal appointments, creative industry, and sports. Thirdly, as a media practitioner, I will use strategic communication to ensure that youths are liberated, gainfully employed, and productive,” said Johnson who was the State Publicity Secretary of SDP until he became the candidate for Federal House of Representatives.

Johnson said he is the candidate to beat during the election due to his track record.

“If elected, I will ensure that there is a designated office in my constituents with employed staff to listen and address the challenges of my people. Such staff will help in the proper distribution of food items to the less privileged and elderly, scholarship/payment of school fees, and help in the assessment of borehole spots and projects and drainages for the proper spread of dividends of democracy in my constituency,” he said.

Johnson said that the people are now wiser and deserved the right representation.

“My people are yearning for a better representation, they deserve it and I have availed myself for this mission.

He said over the years it has always been his vision to represent the people in the National Assembly and ensure they are properly represented.

“To be a full representative you have to be someone who has passion for the welfare of the people, which is what most politicians lack. I have a different vision and approach to what we’ve always had.

“I have noticed that since 1999 the representative from this constituency has only come from Southwest local government while I am from Northwest, we have been marginalised. It is a challenge to me that we have somebody that qualifies among us and can even do far better than those who were elected before now.

“We need someone that will approach representation from a different perspective and I am prepared for that.

“So, I have a passion to serve people as a servant leader and to really make an impact. I want to assure everyone in my constituency that for those four years I’m going to serve them as the best they ever had and I’m determined to do that by the Grace of God.

“It’s not a word of mouth like other politicians just to vote for me. I’ve been on this since 2006. I aspired and I contested once before in 2011 on the platform of CPC and so far I’ve always resided in Oyo State Ibadan and I have been consistent in my work and fully on ground.”

He said the problem facing the people in the 23 wards in the constituency is multifaceted and would be tackled headlong and tailored to meet the peculiarity of each area.

“In my constituency, there are communities that find it difficult to dig well because of the topography, we will ensure they drill a borehole for them. There are wards whose challenges are drainage and roads, we will ensure they get befitting drainage. Dugbe, for instance, is basically a commercial area, what they need are boreholes and proper waste bin disposal channels to complement the efforts of the waste Managers. Refuse bins will also be placed at strategic locations to make the place tidier,” he said.

He said it has gotten to a point that elected officers will stop doing what they like to do, but rather start doing what the people need.

“I will also prioritize sports in my constituency, this is because there are three stadia in my constituency, Olubadan Stadium, Adamasingba Stadium, and Liberty Stadium, and that implies that the majority of the youths of my constituency are sportsmen and sportswomen. We need to have local competition in different sporting activities to attain sports development which will keep them busy and globally competitive,” he said.

He said he will generally empower the people and think outside of the box to always do something new.

He, however, urged his supporters not to be deterred as votes will count.

He stressed that Nigeria should learn to hire the right set of politicians.

“We must stop becoming the laughing stock of the whole world because every election here we always become regretful because we keep having the same issue every time which means they are the one at fault.

“So this time around we have to get it right and vote for those who love Nigeria and really love the people and I believe very strongly that I fall into this category and I encourage voters to come all out and vote because the vote will count,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS