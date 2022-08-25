.

*Conduct clearance operations in 12 towns in Borno alone, arrest suspects

*as IGP approves new beret, logo, and others for EOD –CBRN personnel

By Evelyn Usman and Efe Onodjae

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday in Lagos, disclosed that the Police have made some arrests of suspects with explosive devices, in an ongoing mop-up exercise, as part of the preparation for the 2023 general elections.

In Borno State alone, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal –Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear, EOD-CBRN command has reportedly carried out clearance operations in twelve towns where Improvised Explosive Devices were hidden.

The towns included: Marte, Bama, Kukawa, Baga, Doro-Baga, Maiduguri-Monguno road, Banki, Gamboru-Ngala Town, Dikwa-Marte road, Malam Fatori, Auno-Jakana road and Maiduguri-Gubio road, all in Borno state.

The IGP who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in – charge of Operations, DIG Zama Senchi, made the disclosure during an interview with journalists, at the commissioning of the EOD-CBRN conference hall and transit camp, as well as the unveiling of the EOD- CBRN new logo, beret, and sleeve badge, at the EOD-CBRN headquarters annex in Ikeja, Lagos.

He informed that personnel of the command was undergoing training for enhanced performance during the elections. He added that personnel of the command was being posted to supervise magazines in other commands across the country, as well as escort explosives to designated commands, in order to ensure they do not get into the wrong hands.

According to him, “ “ Arrests have been made and I can assure you that we are doing a lot to reduce the number of explosives in the wrong hands.

“The commissioning and development of new equipment are projects that show we are preparing very well ahead of the 2023 elections, to ensure Nigerians go to bed with their two eyes closed.

“Nigerians should expect watertight security during the general elections, as the EOD will perform better than the way it used to.

He, however, stated that members of the public have a role to play, by availing the Police with relevant information of suspicious IEDs found anywhere, for prompt detonation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, EOD-CBRN, CP Zannah Shetima, highlighted some of the achievements of the command since he assumed office including: “ clearance operations in some towns in Borno States, rebranding the command with a new logo, sleeve badge and beret in line with new nomenclature of the command (EOD-CBRN); refurbishment of Mercedes Benz TELEROB procured over twenty-two years ago, EOD- CBRN Basic Training of 324 Auxiliaries personnel after seven years at PMF Training College at Ende Hills; EOD-CBRN Mobilization and basic training of 192 newly mobilized personnel at Ende Hills; donation of equipment to the command by UNMAS in Maiduguri.

“ The equipment includes; 51 F3 Minelab Mines detector, 30 Industrial First Aid kit, 10 Demining Tool Kit, five Motorola Radio, five GPS, Dell Laptop Latitude 5310, five Hook and Line Backpack, five Digital cameras, 10 Binoculars, 15 Demining Lightweight Helmet & Visor,15 Safety Vest, among others”.

He informed that the vision of the commissioned project was conceived six months ago, explaining that the new conference hall would put an end to the administrative bottleneck of searching for a suitable conference hall and training venue for personnel, while the transit camp would serve as temporary accommodation for personnel on the course or on transfer, to cushion the accommodation challenges in Lagos.

