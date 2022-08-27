…Appreciate governor’s disposition to peaceful, harmonious co-existence

Non-indigenes in Enugu State, under the umbrella of Brethren of Interfaith and Inter-Community Development Initiative, have assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their resolve to support his bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The non-indigenes also endorsed the governorship candidate of the PDP in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, as their preferred guber candidate for the 2023 general election.

The group, popularly known as “Brethren of the Rock”, comprising indigenes from TIV, Hausa, Yoruba, Igala communities and other four states of the South East geo-political zone and Delta State, gave the endorsement when they paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Friday, to appreciate the way he has promoted peace, security and harmonious co-existence among indigenes and non-indigenes resident in Enugu State.

Accompanied by the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State Chapter, Rt. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Edeh, the immediate past Chairman of CAN, Bishop Christian Obiefuna, the Traditional Ruler of Ibagwa-Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, HRH Igwe Emma Ugwu and the Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers, Enugu East Senatorial District, HRH Igwe Hyacienth Edeani, among others, the non-indigenes said that they are happy and comfortable with the way they live and relate in Enugu State.

They described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a peaceful and friendly governor, the father of the fatherless, the father of non-indigenes and the man that brought enduring peace to the state, stressing that the governor through his peaceful disposition has united all of them in the state.

Endorsing Gov. Ugwuanyi, Barr. Mbah and the PDP family in Enugu State in the forthcoming elections, the Director General of Brethren of the Rock, Barr. Onuora Okeke, on behalf of the group stated that it is worthy of commendation that people from other states “are now doing traditional marriage, wedding and other social activities in Enugu State because of the peace and security you (Ugwuanyi) have entrenched in the state.”

Barr. Onuora reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that the non-indigenes in Enugu State will mobilise massive support for the PDP and ensure that its candidates emerge victorious at the polls in 2023 in appreciation of his peaceful and good governance initiatives in the state.

He said: “Your Excellency, we are here to show our solidarity. We are here to express our gratitude. We are here to endorse the PDP governorship candidature of Barr. Peter Mbah and we are here to reassure you that your senatorial bid is already confirmed.”

Barr. Onuora who disclosed that the group has the backing of the leadership of the Christian and Muslim communities in Enugu State as well as the traditional institution, among others, maintained that they will deliver on their mandate in 2023.

In their separate solidarity speeches in support of the DG’s presentation, Bishop Joseph Ajujungwa, the representative of Sarikin Hausawa, Alhaji Danladi Abubakar, the leader of Yoruba Community, Alhaji Abdulazeez Adebayo, the Onu Igala, Enugu, Ndayale Onuja, the representative of TIV Community, Hon. Tamenor Emmanuel, the leader of Abia, Anambra, Imo, Delta and Ebonyi (AAIDE), Hon. Igwe Eke, HRH Igwe Edeani, the Women Director, Brethren of the Rock, Hon. Chioma Chukwu and HRH Igwe Ugwu, all paid glowing tributes to Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State as well as his humility, accommodating spirit and commitment to national unity, reassuring him of the maximum support and solidarity of non-indigenes living in the state.

The climax of the event was the recognition of Gov. Ugwuanyi as the Grand Patron of Brethren of Interfaith and Inter-Community Development Initiative (Brethren of the Rock) by the non-indigenes.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze and the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Barr. Nestor Ezeme were at the event.

