By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu professional Health workers Association has called on the people of Enugu state to support the governorship ambition of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Mbah for 2023 election.

The group, “Peter Mba Medic Vanguard” said they are supporting Mbah’s ambition because he is the only guber candidate that has the capacity to make the state a health tourism site.

The coordinator of the group Dr, Nnamchi Robert who made this known at Nike Lake during an interactive session, said they were certain that Mba will continue the good work Gov Ugwuanyi has done in the health sector.

He declared that the group has fashioned out health outreach programme in every five catchment communities across the 17 local government areas in the state to sensitize and campaign for Mba’s victory come 2023.

Vanguard reports that the group comprises of Health workers in doctors, nurses, science laboratory technicians, nutritionists and many others.

“We’re trying to champion the ambition of Peter Mba who is vying for Governorship Enugu State under the umbrella of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. We have had a lot of consultations and met with stakeholders and deemed it fit to call the principal and interact with them.

“We are supporting Peter MBA because he has the health desire of the people at his heart. He is the only guber candidate that built a state of the health hospital at his home town and paying a lot of people employed.

“He is somebody that has the intellectual capability to hit the ground running in Enugu State because he is an economic and business guru that has diverse enterprises across the nation that employed many people.

“Because of his foundation, we concluded that he is the person that has the health desires that Enugu state want.

“We have marshalled out programmes to help in campaigning for Peter Mba to win the guber election in the state. We already fashioned out health outreach programme in every five catchment community across the 17 local government area in the state.

“The outreach program will include professionals like, Doctors, lab scientists, Pharmacist, Nurses, optical, dentist, Nutritionist and many others to fight all related illnesses in various categories.

“It will be capital intensive but we will contact some individual that has the health of the people in heart for their support.

“The health outreach is as a part of sensitisation to help the people know who Peter Mba is and what he represent in the health and to help the people who can not afford money to attend to health related issues in the hospital,” he said.

Responding, the governorship candidate commended the group and assured that the state will be deploying an innovative health system if he is elected.

RELATED NEWS