By Funmilayo Ajidahun

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the founder of The New Seraph, Dr Yomi Sholoye has urged Nigerians not to sell their future, comfort and happiness by being political apathy.

Speaking at the press briefing on Monday at Satallite Town, Lagos, the clergywoman stated that the church 4th edition annual program known as Night of Divine experience (NODE) which is tagged ‘The call’ is aimed at bringing everyone together to call upon God for safety and a successful election in the country.

“Looking at how things have turned so far, people dying all day amidst other happenings around the globe, we need more of God and this same God is calling on us all to right all our wrongs,” she said.

In respect to the forthcoming election, she made it known that the masses should not neglect their role in making the 2023 general elections a success even as God has a role to play.

Her words; “Let us carry out our civic responsibility because you can be the change agent that Nigeria needs. Do not trash or sell your future, happiness and comfort by showing political apathy.”

The cleric also emphasised the need to seek for God’s intervention in the country following the heightened security challenges.

“Nigeria is preparing for another history making electoral outing in 2023, let’s join hands together in raising God’s Call for everyone of us to start getting it right; let’s begin to live aright, and move closer to Him regardless,” she stated.

It was further announced that the programme has been fully packaged in a way to accommodate no fewer than 400,000 people at The New Seraph Prayer City – Klm 60, Lagos/Ibadan Express Way, By Sapade Overhead Bridge, Ode Remo, Ogun on the 19th of August.

Dr Sholoye assured the potential attendees of their safety during the cause of the program.

“Having in mind that we are converging in such magnitude, we have put into serious consideration precautionary measures in line with the government directives for safety of all attendees,” she said.

