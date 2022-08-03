Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Wednesday waded into the leadership crisis in the Abia state chapter of the party, urging the aggrieved tendencies to reconcile and deliver the state for the party in 2023 rather than losing out and coming to Abuja to whine.

Speaking after a meeting of the National Working Committee NWC which set up a reconciliation committee for the state, Adamu said he would not entertain excuses for electoral failure.

He said; “We had a very comprehensive meeting, comprising leaders of Abia APC who are involved in the negotiations. We have series of meetings with the National Working Committee, during the primaries and since the primaries. I hope that what we have done today, the entire world will witness peace and we hope this is the very last step. We are not going to hold reconciliation meetings again.

“We will now leave it to the leaders of Abia to go and play their politics in Abia state. Abuja is not about Abia, go to Abia, play politics there, do the necessary, lobby, reconcile there because all politics is local. Abuja is not Abia locality, Abuja is the Federal Capital Territory. We converge here from various states. Let Abians go and sit together.

“All the national elections – House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, likely the presidential election, we will not be satisfied with just the 25% of vote cast. No half way about it. If we are to win, we must try to win every state. We have to do some works to avoid and forget some of the prejudices and stand together. We don’t want anybody to come here after the election and start crying and laying blames for our failures. I will not listen to that. This is the time to unite, this is the time to work for unity. If we do, God will be with us”.

On his part, Chairman of the Abia APC Reconciliation Committee, Senator Chris Adighije pledged to bring together all parties to the dispute.

“We are on our way back to Abia to play the local politics, reconcile all our members and ensure that we go straight for the low hanging fruits which could lose if we don’t get together and I know that by the grace of God and with the team we are going to do the needful and ensure victory for our party.

“That is why the committee is there. If there is no challenge, there will be no committee and we have a good committee and I believe we will do the needful God being our help”, he stated.

While the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha would serve as Secretary of the committee, members include a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chief Emeka Wogu, Martin Azubuike, APC National Welfare Secretary Hon. Friday Nwosu, Hon. Emeka Atuma and the APC governorship candidate in Abia state, Ikechi Emenike.

RELATED NEWS