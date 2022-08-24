.

…as Toyin Amuzu donates water project to Lantoro community

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Indigenes and residents of Ogun State have been advised not to allow the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) deceive them again, as its period of adminstration has brought untold hardship and many regrets to the people.

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Sikirulai Ogundele stated this, during the handing over and commissioning of a borehole project donated to Lantoro community by Chief Toyin Amuzu, the candidate of the party vying to represent Abeokuta South Federal Constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

Ogundele said the PDP as a party is so proud of Amuzu and other candidates whom he described as selfless individuals with the interest of the people and the betterment of their communities at heart.

He advised, people of Abeokuta South local government not to miss such sincere and honest leadership exemplified by Amuzu.

Ogundele said the APC got to power with concocted lies, vile propaganda and deceit but could not sustain all these, as their level of insincerity and incompetence are now very glaring to every Nigerian.

He said, it wasn’t as if the PDP did not face challenges, but the party was able to match the challenges and reduce the pains of the people.

The donor, Chief Toyin Amuzu who expressed shock and disappointment at the level of deprivation the people are going through especially as it concerns the availability of potable water, said he would not relent in his efforts to see a better Federal Constituency.

He said, any responsible government would not play politics with the needs of the people but work assiduously for their betterment.

According to him “it is not the amount of wealth that one has that would determine doing such projects or seeing others happy, but the heart willing to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Residents of Lantoro community unanimously expressed their appreciation to the donor, Chief Toyin Amuzu for his magnanimity, saying they have been neglected for too long.

They promised that the water project would be well managed, stressing that such project from a private individual not holding any political position at present was a great surprise and relief to the Lantoro community.

