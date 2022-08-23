… As Osanebi gives employs two lucky youths

Youths of Delta today endorsed and adopted Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of the APC as their choice ahead of 2023 polls.

The youths made the decision today at an interactive session between Delta youths and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi held at Grand Hotel, Asaba.

The youths said they decided to endorse and adopt the joint gubernatorial ticket of Omo-Agege and Osanebi because it’s the only youth friendly ticket.

According to the various youth leaders who spoke on behalf of every ethnic nationality and federal constituencies, Omo-Agege and Osanebi’s proven track records made it easy for them to identify with the ticket.

They promised to mobilize massive support for the APC across all units in Delta and deliver one hundred percent for the party.

A motion for the endorsement and adoption was officially moved by Secretary General of Ndokwa Youths, Idi Presley and was supported by everyone present.

Earlier Osanebi while addressing the youths told them to hold him responsible if the APC fails Deltans when elected next year.

He told them the changes Delta Youths will begin to experience is immediate and unlike the other party, APC will not to win elections next year before transforming and touching the lives of the youths.

As a sign of his commitment to the youths, Osanebi immediately placed on employment two lucky youths that spoke during the interactive session, Tare Anabelle Gomero from Burutu and John Isaac from Ughelli North.

He rounded off by charging the youths to return back to the grassroot and work in synergy with their people to ensure APC wins every polling unit in Delta one hundred percent.

