The Labour Party in Delta State has successfully concluded the substitution of its governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The process, which took place at on Friday last week, saw the withdrawal of the winner of the party’s primary election, Mr Vincent Okwuokei, from the governorship race, which paved the way to a supplementary election, with Deacon Ken Pela as the sole aspirant.

Deacon Pela was, therefore, declared the winner and returned as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Delta state.

Earlier, the former governorship candidate, Mr Vincent Okwuokei, said his withdrawal from the race was for personal reasons, adding that he was convinced that he made the right decision since he nursed the same governorship ambition with Deacon Pela and they both shared a common vision for the party.

In a short speech, the new LP Guber candidate for the 2023 general election in Delta State; Deacon Ken Pela, called on all party faithful and Deltans alike to join him in the onerous task of securing victory in governorship election, which he admitted would not be an easy one.

He promised to run an all inclusive government if elected Governor of Delta state, assuring that Deltans would have a better deal with the Labour Party in power.

Delta State Chairman of the party, Chief Tony Ezeagwu and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, witnessed the exercise.

