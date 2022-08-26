Delta Core Comrades for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt Hon Friday Osanebi have been inaugurated to drum support for the Governorship ambition of the All Progressives Congress APC and his running mate in Delta State.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the group, The convener and National Coordinator, Comr Kotor Esiri said the unveiling of the group brought together the spirit of Comradeship under the umbrella body of Delta State Core Comrades For OVIENEBI.

He said the group had representatives of past and present student leaders, youth leaders and women leaders across Delta State for togetherness and effective mobilization and solidarity support for the success of OVIENEBI 2023 Governorship election in Delta State as their major candidate.

The choice of Rt Hon Comr Otunba Osanebi Ossai Friday as the Deputy Governorship Candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) by Distinguished Sen Ovie Omo-Agege has brought about the spirit of Comradeship among Delta State Comrade community.

“This has inadvertently led to the coalition of various Comrade organizations that gave birth to the Delta State Core Comrades For OVIENEBI support group,” he stated.

“Those inaugurated are the National Executives, The 3 Senatorial District Co-ordinators, 25 LGA Co-ordinators and unveiling of DSCC ambassadors.

