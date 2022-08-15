We fully support Yvote Naija Civictech — NITDA

As ChristianAid promises to sustain funding innovations

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a Civil Society Organization, CSO, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative, BBYDI, Monday, unveiled winner of CivicTech Hackathon 2022, which is Youth Let’s Talk Politics with a point of 34.67.

Youth Let’s Talk Politics emerged winner amongst seven contestants.

According to him, CivicTech Hackathon is not BBYDI’s initiatory step at curbing political numbness and promoting voter participation, but since launching it in January 2021, Yvote Naija has been on its toes to make the coming general elections a different story

They are being funded by Christian Aid,band supported by National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, dHub, AfriLabs, seedbuilders, alivon, Webfala Digital Skills For All Initiative, Tech Economy.Ng, Online Hub Educational Services, MALhub, and equilibrium zone.org.

He said: “Within a short time of announcing the CivicTech competition, we received thirty thousand, two hundred and fifty-two (30,252) applications from all the 36 states of the federation.

“Out of these 30,252 entries, which were reviewed on a rolling basis, we shortlisted eighty-one (81) viable ideas for the next stage of the contest.

“These 81 teams were enrolled in a virtual fellowship where they had mentorship opportunities from experts for the next round of the selection.

“Honoured listeners, it is from this large number of fellows that we selected the top seven (7) solutions who will participate in today’s pitching finale.

“The winner of the pitching finale is Youth Let’s Talk Politics with a point of 34.67 ahead of other competitors, with N2 million cash reward.

“The cash prize will be disbursed at every project milestone so that the funds are utilized effectively.

“As for the first and second runners-up, we have support from NITDA to mentor, incubate and fund their respective solutions.

“To make the game a win-win for all, we are looking at merging the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th positions with the first three if that will bring a stellar result.

“We are doing this in the sole interest of the country; therefore, everyone is a winner as long as we achieve our common goal.

“The CivicTech Hackathon, for which we are all gathered today, is not our initiatory step at curbing political numbness and promoting voter participation.

“Since launching in January 2021, Yvote Naija has been on its toes to make the coming general elections a different story, just as we have recorded tremendous impact in various state elections since we started.

“Knowing that the general elections are around the corner, we have gotten into overdrive to make a substantial impact on the turnout of electorates at the 2023 elections.

“The Christian Aid has been our biggest support on this project. Even though we have set the ball rolling before their intervention, the funding we received from them injected vigor into our activities.

“With their generous donations, Yvote Naija is taking yet another dimension at nipping voting apathy in the bud by merging technology with social innovation in a first-of-its-kind “CivicTech Hackathon.”

“The hackathon aims to bring together young social innovators and developers between the ages of 18 and 35 to develop ideas, build skills and connect with others working towards a shared goal of strengthening the electoral process and civic participation in governance in Nigeria.”

Abideen asserted that instead of acting as captains of their fate, Nigerians, under successive governments, have played victims of imposed leadership.

He also expressed concern that Nigeria’s democracy is verging on a state of emergency due to sustained disinterest in active politics and political participation.

“The courage to change the things that can be changed has been our advocacy for years at BBYDI. Yvote Naija (Why Should You Vote, Najia) is yet another intentional effort in this direction.

“A year and a half ago, precisely January 2021, Yvote Naija was born to address voter apathy and increase participation.

“Our missions are to educate voters on the importance of election and the electoral cycle, facilitate the registration of voters, and mobilize them to exercise their rights.

“During elections, we also employ technology to track the voting process and engage in fact-checks to debunk misleading information”, he said.

In a keynote address delivered at the event, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, represented by National Director, National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Yau Issa Garba, acknowledged the courage and determination of BBYDI to change the narrative in the electoral process, especially in mobilising voters ahead of the 2023 general elections and to make their votes count.

“As the 2023 general elections approach, the importance of this civictech hackathon cannot be over emphasized because citizens’ participation in the electoral process democracy and is an indispensable pillar of good governance. Participation mechanisms provide the government with regular feedback for developing policies and designing decisions that promote democratic ethos and processes.

“With our general elections around the corner, Nigeria needs programmes like this civictech hackathon to help bolster inclusive and accountable decision-making, equitable civic participation and voice, effective public service delivery and government responsibility. Indeed, the outcome of this grand finale would be further proof of the value that technology can bring to the electoral process.

“Therefore, I encourage all the finalists at this stage of 2022 Yvote Naija Civictech Hackathon to channel their ingenuity into developing their innovative solutions to strengthen citizens’ participation in the electoral process and help to deepen Nigeria’s democratic experience”, Inuwa said.

He also expressed optimism that with emergence of innovative civictech solutions will eliminate irregularities and fraudulent practices that have bedeviled been the electoral processes.

“With your contributions, Nigeria’s electoral process will indeed witness a remarkable transformation and a positive narrative going forward.

“Be rest assured that NITDA alongside its subsidiaries and the overwhelming support of the Honourable Minister, is ready, willing, and able to work with like-minded organisations to expand the frontiers of result-oriented digital solutions for good governance and national development”, he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Communications Coordinator for Christian Aid Nigeria, Kehinde Afolabi, said, “Young persons are important in everything we do, they need to be involved and included.

“There is a lot of untapped energies in these people, and if we look away, we would just keep going round the table doing the same thing over again.

“So they need to be involved, we need to adopt an inclusive orientation at all levels, talking about employments, political participation, in different aspects these young people need to be there, and if they are not there we are going nowhere.

“We are having issues of voter apathy. Everybody is talking about 2023 elections, we call them twitter warriors, young persons are going to stay on twitter, they are not going to do anything.

“But right now persons here are proving us wrong, they are actually going to do something to ensure that people are involved this time around.”

