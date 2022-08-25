By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Sam Ode, has appealed to members of the party in the state with pending court cases against the party to withdraw the suits in the interest of the party and its supporters.

He also appealed to the aggrieved members to embrace the reconciliation effort of the party that would help heal the wounds of members to enable them work together as a family.

The former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs who made the call on Thursday when he met with stakeholders and members of the party at the APC Secretariat in Makurdi urged all members of the party in the state to show commitment to the course of the party in the state.

“That is why I am appealing to all our members who have cases in courts to withdraw them in the interest of the party and our members. I appeal that we all embrace the reconciliation effort of our party so that we can all work together as one family as we go into the 2023 elections.

“We all know that we have a battle ahead of us and it is time for us to work as a family to achieve success. On my part I have made myself available to serve, to deploy my wealth of experience and my all to help our party achieve success in the 2023 election,” he said.

The Deputy Governorship candidate also cautioned against any form of acrimony over the constitution of the party’s campaign council in the state assuring that every member would have one role or the other to play during the campaigns; “so people must not feel bad over anything because the party will carry everyone along.”

Earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Austin Agada who described the emergence of Dr. Ode as the Deputy Governorship candidate as an act of God also appealed to members who lost out in the quest for one position or the other in the party to support the reconciliatory efforts of the leadership of the party.

He said, “reconciliation is key in politics and we must do everything to support the leader of our party in his effort to reconcile aggrieved members of our party so that we will remain one united family.”

