John Alechenu

A media aide to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Daniel Bwala, has faulted the pronouncement by the Commissioner for Information and Voter Education of the National Electoral Commission, Festus Okoye, that the 2023 election results will be collated manually

Bwala took to his Facebook video page on Sunday to express these views.

Okoye, had in an interview he granted PUNCH newspaper, on Saturday said, “There is a marked difference between the transfer/transmission of results and the collation of results. Section 50(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 gives the commission the absolute discretion to determine the mode and procedure of voting in an election and the transmission of election results.

“Sections 60 and 62 of the Electoral Act govern post-election procedure and collation of election results. Section 60(1) of the Act provides that the presiding officer shall, after counting the votes at a polling unit, enter the votes scored by each candidate in a form to be prescribed by the commission.

Okoye further explained that presiding officers are expected to transmit election results and the total number of accredited voters in a manner prescribed by the commission.

Adding, “The implication of this is that the collation process of results is still essentially manual, but the collation officer must collate subject to his verification and confirmation that the number of accredited voters stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the number of accredited voters recorded and transmitted directly from polling units.”

In response, Bwala said if proven to be true, Okoye’s statement would mean that, ” INEC is laying the foundation for the rigging of the 2023 elections”.

Bwala said, “Section 60 is clear. At the close of voting at the polling unit, the voting results will be uploaded, meaning that by the time the officer from the unit goes to the ward, he cannot present a result different from the one that was uploaded, which every voter can have access to it.

“And the same thing applies to the local government and the state, because there is evidence you have sent it to a server where it cannot be manipulated.

“By what Okoye said it means they are creating the room and possibility for somebody to manipulate the result without prejudice to the counting and the result as announced at the unit.

“And where there is a conflict, that reliance will be placed on the manual collation. In other words, they are trying to go around the provisions of the Electoral Act to take us back to where we are coming from.

“Sadly, they are trying to find a solution where there is no problem because this same electronic upload and transmission has been done in Anambra, Ekiti, in Edo and Osun and they were successful, that procedure has not been challenged.

“If you go to court all the challenge in court were around certificates of individual and whether that individual is qualified or not. But that procedure has worked.

“So, why are you trying to fix something that is not broken? It means something is fishy, we smell a coffee. And that’s why we’re calling all well meaning Nigerians and lovers of democracy in Nigeria and beyond to raise their voice and speak with one voice.

“There must be strict compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act with respect to electronic upload and transmission of result, without prejudice to what INEC is thinking about bringing.

“We must never try to change the procedure that has worked in these states mentioned. It must be free, it must be transparent.

“We don’t want litigation. We want the voice and the will of the people to prevail in Nigeria.“

RELATED NEWS