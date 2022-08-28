The National President of the Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria 2023, Chief Oby Nwaogu has called on Nigerians to support the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in order to get Nigeria working again for the citizenry.

Nwaogu, who stated this in a statement on Saturday, said the group made of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory would be unveiled in Abuja on September 3.

According to her, the 2023 general elections presents yet another opportunity for Nigerians to sack the incompetent and complacent All Progressives Congress, APC at all levels for the untold hardship they have meted on the citizens.

“The current economic situation in our country is the worst in our history and there is no gainsaying the nation stands on the precipice with millions of Nigerian citizens falling into extreme poverty due to lack of competent leadership by the APC led Federal Government.

“In the last seven years, Nigerians have faced more security challenges leading to more avoidable deaths than what was recorded during the civil war.

“There is growing hunger and poverty in the land because farmers can no longer go to their farms because of insecurity.

“As an umbrella body for individuals and groups of different professions and trade who are extra passionate about the progress and well being of Nigeria and Nigerians, we strongly believe in the capabilty of Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to lead the country into working again for the good of our citizens,” she stated.

In a related development, the Delta State Coordinator of the Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria 2023, Mr Jonathan Umukoro has said that Atiku Abubakar’s policy document titled “My Covenant With Nigerians” was key to resuscitating the country’s ailing economy.

Umukoro in a statement, on Friday, in Asaba, said “as a businessman of many years standing, Atiku possesses a deep understanding of nation’s economy and its challenges.

“With his experience as former Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team, an Atiku Presidency in 2023 will hit the ground running to reform and implement a development agenda for the country.

“Between 1999-2007, Atiku was instrumental to the design of a private sector revival strategy and advocated for the opening up of the economy for private sector investments in the information technology sector.

“Today that sector remains largely the fastest growing services sector in the Nigerian economy.

“I therefore urge Nigerians to support the Atiku-Okowa ticket for a greater Nigeria,” he added.

