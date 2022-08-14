.

By Charly Agwam

A coalition of minority ethnic groups in Bauchi State with membership across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state has unanimously endorsed Governor Bala Mohammed for a second term in the forth coming general election.

The minority ethnic groups in Bauchi State also endorsed the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, describing the former Vice President as the most qualified of the candidates vying for the position to rule Nigeria come 2023.

Speaking with Correspondents on Sunday, leader of the group, Hon Samuel J. Haruna, disclosed that the minority ethnic groups met and unanimously endorsed Governor Mohammed and Atiku at their recent meeting.

“We are about three million and our membership cuts across every strata of society – leaders of thought, captains of industry, the academia, entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, and youths, with notable personalities.

“Our assessment is based on nine criteria that include proactive approach to security, , water supply, healthcare, economic empowerment, education, Agriculture, Inclusive governance and regional integration,”he said.

“Governor Mohammed has performed well, far beyond expectations. He has done in three and half years, what others could not do in eight years. In view of the foregoing reasons, and several others too numerous to mention, we unanimously adopt and endorse him for second term of four years.

“We therefore call on all our sons and daughters of the state at home and abroad to join hands with us to ensure the governor’s success in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“We want to commend him for the remarkable and exemplary way he has piloted the affairs of our dear State and expressed gratitude to him for the monumental infrastructural development evidenced in numerous road constructions across the state.

The leader who was flanked by the spokesperson, Engineer Dabo Yakubu Dabs, Secretary, Yohanna Bogoro, said the group has critically evaluated and reviewed the performance of Governor Mohammed in three years and scored his administration high.

“We also want to express our full satisfaction with the prudent manner he has managed merger resources of the state culminating in the prompt payment of salaries of civil

servants.

“We equally laud him for his proactive approach and responses to security

matters which is responsible for the peace and security of lives and prosperity being enjoyed in the State as well as inclusive leadership style, which is “unprecedented in the history of the state, and we urge him to continue to sustain the good works.

“We cannot but also appreciate him for always placing the interest of the state first in every policy of his administration. In conclusion, the foregoing and many more reasons formed the bedrock of our decision together with the leadership of various minority tribes, to use this medium, to pass our vote of confidence and endorsement for another well-deserved term of four years.

“We call on all to desist from party politics and to place the interest of the state above any other interest. Let’s all join hands with the people’s Governor in restoring the lost glory of our dear state,” he added.

RELATED NEWS