….says he is the best choice for Nigeria

The Atikowa Movement, a socio-political group, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as Nigeria’s best chance to overcome its many challenges, pledging to mobilize voters at the grassroot to vote him as president in the 2023 poll.

The Movement, which is convened by Mr Oke Umurhohwo, made the pledge in a statement on Friday shortly after meeting the former vice president in Abuja.

The statement which called on Nigerians to reject the continuation of hardship and directionless leadership, said Atiku/Okowa partnership offers great hope of turning around the fortunes of Nigerians.

“At a time like this, it is not in question that the right man to lead Nigeria and get us back on track is no other but His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” the Movement noted in a statement.

“Atiku’s policy document was a profound statement that he is prepared to fix Nigeria. Even more is his choice of running-mate, Ifeanyi Okowa– amplifying a resolve to turn around the fortunes of Nigerians and bringing to an end their hopelessness.

“This is why our Movement, Atikowa, is committing to the actualization of this noble goal, and in the next few days, we will commence an ambitious move to rally voters at the grassroots to give him their votes at the presidential poll.

“Our goal is for Nigeria to have a president that can solve problems, not just talk about them. A president that will treat all Nigerians as equal, not someone motivated by ethnicity or religion belief in decision making. A president that will listen to Nigerians and not just to satisfy personal ambition and greed.”

Earlier in the visit, Atiku welcomed the support of the Atikowa Movement in his quest to lead Nigeria in 2023, noting that he is pleased to see young Nigerians taking the charge on who leads the country.

Atiku who saluted Mr Umurhohwo and his team for coming up with the Movement, said the focus of the group for voters at the grassroots aligns with his consistent charge for supporters to canvass for voters at the various polling units across the country.

Highlight of the visit was the formal launch of the Atikowa Movement by Alhaji Atiku and the presentation of a jersey with the inscription of the group handed to him. Thereafter, a group photograph with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and members of the Atikowa Movement was taken.

