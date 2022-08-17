.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has met in Asaba, Delta State capital, mapping out strategies for its presidential candidate, Prof. Peter Umeadi to win the election.

State Chairmen of the party from the 36 state, including the Federal Capital Territory and zonal coordinators of the Peter Umeadi Presidential Campaign Council attended the meeting.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Delta State chairman of APGA, Mr Afam Enemokwu, said the purpose of the strategic meeting was to plan on how to stay focused and be cohesive before, during after the campaigns which start next month.

Enemokwu who doubles as the Director of Party Affairs of the campaign council, expressed confidence that their strategies would be perfectly executed to gain victory in the general elections.

Imo State chairman of the party, John Iweala dismissed claims that APGA is a regional party that has been restricted to one state in the South-East.

Iweala who is the South-East coordinator of the campaign council, said APGA has the national spread to win the presidential election, saying that the party had won legislative seats in northern ad South-Southern states.

According to him, Nigeria needed the services of Justice Umeadi, a retired Chief Judge of Anambra State, to navigate out of the current challenges, noting that the root cause of the nation’s problems was lack of respect for the rule of law.

“He is a retired justice and icon of rule of law, and you should understand that these are the type of people we need in Nigeria today to be managers of government.

“Those who know the rule of law because the problem of Nigeria is the rule of law, if we get the law being precedence and being supremacy above all other things, you will see that the issue of banditry, terrorism and all what not would become a thing of the past,” he said.

On his part, Ekiti State chairman of APGA and South-West coordinator of the campaign council, Rufus Alabi claimed that the party has taken over South-West states to provide better alternative, adding that Nigerians were tired of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Alabi said APGA and not Labour Party, was the third force that Nigerians are anticipating.

Abdulazeez Arikola, Kogi State chairman of the party stated that with Justice Umeadi as president, the nation would be able to address pervading injustice in the land.

Arikola who is the North-Central coordinator of Umeadi campaign council, insisted that Prof. Umeadi has been tested and trusted, adding that his candidature does not depend on social media hype.

“And in Kogi State, and indeed the entire North-Central, the name has been ringing, we are being silent over it, that is why we called for this meeting to see the way forward and go back to our areas to bring in more people.

“By the time we get APGA in, Nigeria will be better. If you go by our previous leadership particularly in Anambra State, that is what we are bringing to the federal level.

“We have our manifesto different from others and that is what we are working with. You can see the lapses in governance today. The PDP are just moving from APC or ACN back to PDP, they are the same people and blood.

“So we are standing solidly behind APGA to get the mandate and Nigeria will be better for it,” he added.

