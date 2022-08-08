.

…unveils Osanebi as running mate

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Director General of the All Progressives Congress, APC 2023 Governorship Campaign Organisation, Elder Godsday Orubebe, weekend, said the party and its gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege are on a mission to rescue Delta.

Orubebe who stated this at the meeting of Delta North APC where the deputy governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 general election, Mr Friday Osanebi was unveiled, said some aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State were working for the success of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Saying he has been talking with aggrieved PDP members who have indicated interest to work for APC, he urged APC members in the State to close ranks by forgetting the past and work with the unity of purpose to ensure victory for the Omo-Agege/Osanebi ticket in 2023.

While urging aggrieved members of the party to bury the hatchet and move forward, Orubebe said he took it upon himself to meet personally with aggrieved leaders of APC immediately he joined the party.

Unveiling the deputy governorship candidate, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Ochei, said “Osanebi is a political asset who has become a huge plus for the party”.

Describing Rt Hon Friday Osanebi as “young, tenacious and trusted to deliver on an action”, Ochei said the ruling PDP in the state was regretting for allowing the former deputy speaker exit the party.

Rt Hon Friday Osanebi in his remarks, told party faithful to work for the victory of APC, saying that his coming was to add value to the APC and the governorship ticket.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of the party in Delta North, Chief Adizue said all aggrieved leaders have been fully reconciled within the senatorial district.

Eluaka expressed optimism that the 2023 election offered the best opportunity to dislodge PDP from Delta, urging members of the party to continue to build on the new found peace.

