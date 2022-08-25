The leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, has appointed former two – time House of Assembly Candidate on the platform of party, Prince Stanley Oritsemolebi Emiko as Director – General of Delta APC Youth Campaign Directorate.

The appointment was announced Yesterday at Asaba, during a meeting the Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, had with youth leaders from the 25 local government areas of the state.

While Prince Stanley Emiko heads the APC youth campaign organization, Hon. Chukwutem Nwogor, will serve as Deputy Director – General 1 and Comrade Umukoro Efemena, will work as the Deputy Director – General 2. Marcus Enudi and Idi Presley, will serve as secretary.

In his remark Emiko, said ” I am very ready for the challenge. Me and other members of the team, will work tirelessly, until victory is celebrated. It’s going to be a sweet season of campaign, because the atmosphere is right for APC to take over the governance of Delta State come May 29,2023 and consolidate on our hold at the Federal level with the imminent victory of our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will enable the APC deliver people – centred governance, from top to bottom.

“I want to appreciate our governorship candidate, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, his running mate, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, members of the State Exco of our great party, the youth leadership and the entire APC faithful across the state, for finding me worthy to direct a united youth movement, that is well equipped with tested and trusted youth leaders, toward an effective mobilization for total victory for all APC Candidates in the forthcoming elections”.

