A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Naze, Owerri North council Area in Imo state, Honourable Paul Amadi, has called on all Igbo, including top Nigeria leaders, to step out of their partisanship zones and be “Obidient” for a change ahead of 2023 general elections.

He stated this to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the drama playing out ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

It was his view that the time to address inequality, and injustice has come and would be achieved through Mr Peter Obi who is the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

He further gave a stem warning to Igbo political leaders that “the dye is cast, and the need to strongly challenge Nigeria to live out the true meaning of its held belief that it is when peace and justice reign, is necessary and ripe. And that leaders who do not wish to stand up, should remain silent.”

Hon. Paul Amadi, who is actively campaigning for Peter Obi said that this is the closest that Igbo would ever come to produce a president, and urged all Igbo to tow equity lines .” All Igbo leaders, clerics or activists, must join this caravan of unity with one voice, and let it echo across this nation.

It is not tribalism to ask for fairness. It is a civic and moral obligation to ask to be treated like equals. And we Igbo must not mince words to work as a unique group without arrogance or puffed up, to actualize our birthright. It is an African tradition to fight for equity. Many families and communities as we can see today, fighting over their fathers’, and forefathers’ inheritances and boundaries and cannot shun nor despise Igbo simply trying to claim a natural birthright as well” he opined.

Amadi said Igbo would remember those who worked against our interest and would work together to defeat them in any political or social arenas, in the future, “If you have nothing good to say about Peter Obi’s candidacy, my siblings, with all due respect, kindly shut up” he warned.

He went on to explain how Igbo have supported other ethnic presidential candidates and asked our leaders to enjoin other leaders from outside e of the South East to return our support for the greater good of Nigeria.

On the Issue of APC and Tinubu, Hon. Amadi said he has been offended by Tinubu’s candidacy. ‘’ Many Yoruba leaders are insisting that power must return to the South because it is an equitable and agreed rotational practice, but it hypocritical to support and urge one of their own, in the person of Tinubu. Their sense of equity is perverted. Yorubas have had their turn in Obasanjo, who Igbo greatly supported, and even added a Vice President. And one would think that they would collectively throw their support behind a South East candidate”, he lamented.

He accused Tinubu of burning “much of the bridge” that Igbo have built with Yorubas for decades, and said he hopes some of them would return to the ideal equity senses. ‘’ We have so much in common, the face same challenges the past ten years, and painfully hope that we do not keep on passing animosity, mockery, and deception to the next generation on both sides.

“It is time we address our difference and meet each halfway way” the Honorable insisted. “forget about Atiku. He is miscalculating. Power cannot go back or remain in the North, after eight years of Buhari. That goes against every constitutional and political agreement.

“Igbo should not waste their votes for Atiku. When it becomes the turn of the North to produce a presidential candidate, we would articulate and help the North win it”. That is what makes a great nation” he concluded.

